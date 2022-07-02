Sponsor spotlight: Turn your backyard into an oasis

Now more than ever, homeowners are utilizing their home’s indoor and outdoor areas. In a recent survey conducted by the New Home Trends Institute (NHTI) in collaboration with Pro Builder nearly two-thirds (65%) of family home owners say that their home’s outdoor spaces are very important to them. The survey also revealed that a third of young home owners (singles, couples and families) remodeled their outdoor spaces.

Now that remote work is more common, home owners can enjoy their outdoor spaces during the day, not just on evenings or weekends. Consider the following tips if you are ready to transform your outdoor space into a backyard oasis.

Add a Functional Space for Dining Al Fresco

Not only is open-air dining enjoyable on temperate days, but it also creates more space for entertaining. Consider adding an outdoor kitchen to your backyard. You can scale this project based on your lifestyle and budget. If you would like to cook meals frequently outdoors, you may need a space for appliances, such as a grill and refrigerator, as well as a sink. To help you decide the items you’ll need, think about the dishes you’ll likely prepare and how many people you would usually accommodate. Your level of engagement with your outdoor kitchen will help you decide on the layout and design. The best place to start is by talking to a professional remodeler to help you create a space to fit your needs.

Find Comfort Around Fire Pits and Fireplaces

Adding a heating element to your backyard oasis is enjoyable during cool summer nights or crisp fall days. Deciding on fire pits for an outdoor space depends on your space and budget. Outdoor fireplaces are generally visually appealing and can safely contain the fire within the structure. In addition to providing warmth in front of the fireplace, the smoke will rise in the chimney. Alternatively, a fire pit tends to be more budget-friendly and allows people to sit around, not just in front of the pit for warmth. Also, fire pits tend to be a better fit for smaller spaces. No matter the choice, this heating element will help you create a relaxing atmosphere in your backyard.

Create Visual Appeal with a Walkway

Where and how you walk into your backyard is often overlooked. However, an eye-catching pathway to a garden space or patio can help you create a cohesive living space. There are so many ways to make a pathway that matches your aesthetic. Maybe a mosaic pebble pathway is suitable if you’re looking for an artisan approach. Or, if you’re looking for the rustic, earth-toned look, wood slices or recycled palate wood are good options. Consider your budget, size, location and pathway usage when designing your pathway to determine what material will fit your backyard design.

Set the Mood with Outdoor Lighting

Lighting elements designed specifically for outdoor use add a subtle and helpful glow in the evening. Popular places around your backyard to add a lighting component is on the deck/patio stairs, pathways, posts, or hanging over a trellis. To help you narrow choices, determine how bright you’d like your outdoor space to be and the power sources, such as LED or solar.

Installing elements like these into your backyard can add personal enjoyment to your home. Contact www.ironsbc.com for more information and to schedule a consultation.

— By Joseph Irons, President

<Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.