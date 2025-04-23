Sponsor spotlight: Turn old treasures Into cash at Cline Jewelers’ buying event

With spring cleaning season in full swing, many of us are rifling through old drawers and boxes to clear out items we no longer use. But did you know that some of those items could be worth more than you think? Gold prices are at an all-time high! We caught up with our friend Andy Cline, owner of Cline Jewelers in downtown Edmonds, to learn more about the store’s upcoming Buying Event and get the scoop on what items you may be able to sell.

What is a Buying Event?

At a buying event, jewelers purchase valuables from anyone who wishes to sell them. “It’s essentially an opportunity for you to make some cash in exchange for the valuable items you no longer use,” says Andy Cline. Cline’s buying event will take place this month, from April 23-26.

The process of selling your items at a buying event is surprisingly simple and straightforward. You’ll start by booking an appointment via phone (call or text Cline Jewelers at 425-673-9090) or online. “Sometimes people wonder why they need to book appointments for these events. Really it’s about ensuring you have the best experience possible,” Cline says. “Booking time in advance helps us guarantee that you’ll get to spend plenty of time, one-on-one, with me here at Cline Jewelers. That way, I can thoroughly inspect your piece or pieces, accurately determine their value, and answer any questions you may have.”

Before going to your appointment, get your piece or pieces organized and stored safely. For instance, you can separate pieces into separate bags or compartments based on the materials they’re made of–gold in one bag, silver in another, et cetera. Then, head to Cline Jewelers’ downtown Edmonds store at your designated appointment time.

Once you’re there, Andy Cline will evaluate your jewelry, scrap metal or other items to determine their monetary value. He’ll make you an offer, and if you’re happy with it, Cline Jewelers can pay you cash on the spot. If you aren’t happy with the offer, you’re under no obligation to sell.

What Can You Sell at a Buying Event?

– At their upcoming buying event, Cline Jewelers will accept the following:

– Jewelry and precious metals (gold, sterling silver, and platinum), including used or damaged pieces

– Sterling silver flatware

– Dental gold

– Fine estate jewelry

– Diamond and gemstone jewelry

– Loose stones, including natural diamonds and colored gemstones; all cuts, colors, clarity ratings, and sizes accepted

– Rolex watches

It’s important to note that Cline Jewelers is looking for fine jewelry, not costume jewelry. Fine jewelry is any jewelry made from precious metals and/or precious stones. “If you have something you think might interest us, feel free to give us a call. We’re happy to talk more about what we can and can’t accept,” says Andy Cline.

Why Sell at a Buying Event?

Of course, a buying event is not the only place that you can sell your valuables. So why should you choose to sell them at a buying event as opposed to, say, a pawn shop or online marketplace? There are a few reasons, according to Cline: “First and foremost, when you sell your valuables to a jeweler at a buying event, you can rest assured that they’re properly trained and educated to know what they’re dealing with. You’ll be talking to a professional – someone who really understands the value of diamonds, gemstones and precious metals. I keep a very close eye on the precious metal and gem markets, so I can give you the fairest and most accurate estimate of your piece’s worth.”

Plus, Cline adds, he is equipped with the tools necessary to determine and price the metals and stones that comprise your pieces. “In short,” Cline says, “You can trust that I will offer you the best possible price. You can’t really get that peace of mind from a pawn shop or online platform.”

Another reason to attend the buying event? The limited-time promotions. “For the duration of the event, we will be running a trade-in promotion. If you want, you can choose to trade-in your items rather than take a cash payout. You’ll receive the value of your item towards any in-store purchase, plus an extra 20% off,” says Cline. It’s the perfect time to buy something you’ve had your eye on for a while.

Make Some Cash at the Cline Jewelers Buying Event This Month!

What will you do with the cash you earn at Cline Jewelers’ upcoming buying event? Stash it away for a summer vacation, spoil yourself with some new shoes, or spend it on a gift for someone special. Or, opt for a trade-in and exchange your old valuables for a sparkling, new piece of jewelry just in time for a summer wardrobe refresh. However you decide to earn, it’s a great opportunity to sell your valuables.

The event will take place from April 23-26. Selling is by appointment only. Call or text 425-673-9090 or visit Cline Jewelers online to schedule your appointment.