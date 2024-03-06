Sponsor spotlight: Try Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad and Clam Chowder at Scotty’s Food Truck

Indulge in a delicious and satisfying meal with our Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad and Clam Chowder combo. The succulent blackened salmon adds a flavorful twist to the classic Caesar salad, while the creamy and hearty clam chowder provides the perfect comfort food pairing. Whether you’re looking for a light and refreshing meal or a warm and comforting option, this combo has got you covered.
Product features:
– Fresh and high-quality ingredients
– Perfect balance of flavors and textures
– Generous portion sizes
– Ideal for lunch or dinner
– Great for seafood lovers
– Easy to heat up and enjoy at home or on the go
– Provides a nutritious and delicious dining option
Scotty’s will be at the Calvary Church parking lot at Edmonds’ Five Corners Thursday-Saturday, March 7-9. They would like to apologize for their absence last week, as their generator went down.
