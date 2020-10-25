Sponsor spotlight: Trends from Irons Brothers Construction’s Remodeled Home Tour

Nestled in the heart of Richmond Highlands, this unique French-colonial style home was updated adding a special French-inspired kitchen.

This project was featured in The Seattle Times article “Remodeling During Covid-19? Tips for Keeping Your Home Safe.”

See more photos and details on the virtual home tour at www.ironsbc.com/2020-remodeled-home-tours.

Our structural engineers, cabinet designer, interior designer, carpenter and homeowner worked together carefully to achieve the perfect window configuration, maximizing light in the space.

Special care was taken to replicate the look and feel of the existing windows in the home. The sink windows were installed at countertop height to maximize natural light and the view of the back yard.

The existing living and dining room were isolated from the kitchen.

The new design is brighter, roomier, and much more functional.

The design + build team added 4 feet of space to the existing kitchen and dining room by installing a 28-foot steel beam that was engineered to carry the upper story of the house, eliminating a beam through the new kitchen.

The addition bumped-out the space allowing for built-in bench seating, a large island for preparing large family meals, an imported gas range from France, and a dedicated coffee bar.

A custom-built banquette was crafted onsite by our amazing carpenters.

It features flip-open seats with storage. This project’s team, led by lead carpenter Dejah Leger, took great pride in crafting this amazing remodel.

Custom cabinets, and a separate walk-in pantry highlight the provincial charm of this warm, spacious kitchen.

The custom-built pantry features white shelving and a maple butcher block countertop.

An updated adjoining family room rounds out this inviting, sophisticated continental kitchen remodel.

The existing family room was refinished floor to ceiling. The wallpaper was removed and replaced with vibrant Palladian Blue paint.

The fireplace was modernized with a wall-mount TV and new cabinetry, including another custom bench seat.

A cozy new space for this family to stay and play.

Double pocket doors were added to separate the spaces.

Pictured above is the addition after hardwood flooring and drywall installation. The room is a blank slate, for cabinets and finishes to go in.

Look closely and you will see the plywood project board on the left wall with safety plans, including COVID-19 practices and building permit.

The new hardwood floors, red oak with satin finish, were installed seamlessly tying into the existing flooring where the wall was removed.

Learn more about this project and visit more of Irons Brothers Construction’s Virtual Tours here.

— By Irons Brothers Construction