Sponsor spotlight: Treat yourself and your valentine to Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Seafood is always a heartwarming treat. For an early Valentine’s Day treat, think of Chef Scotty as he parks his truck near your neighborhood. He and his team visit this week at their usual location near Five Corners in Edmonds.

Whether you’re craving blackened salmon Caesar salad, jumbo shrimp tacos or that steaming hot bowl of clam chowder, Scotty’s Food Truck will be in the Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday-Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.