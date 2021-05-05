Sponsor spotlight: Treat Mom to Scotty’s Food Truck fare this weekend

Scotty’s Food Truck will be in its usual spot for Mother’s Day weekend — in the Calvary Chapel 5 Corners parking lot in Edmonds. Scotty’s is always at this location on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Stop in and get the family blackened salmon Caesar salads for a “no cook” dinner. Call ahead ata 206-795-1615 if you would like. They do have limited amounts due to supply and demand and limited refrigeration, so don’t miss out.

Scotty’s will be at the Chevron station in Lynnwood on May 12 and May 26, from 4-7 p.m.