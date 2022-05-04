Sponsor spotlight: Treat mom to a meal from Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Just in time for Mother’s Day weekend festivities, Scotty’s Food Truck will be in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Treat mom to the Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, or enjoy the fish tacos or a clam chowder bread bowl.
The truck will be parked in the Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot, as usual. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday-Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
