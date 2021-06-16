Sponsor spotlight: Treat Dad to Scotty’s blackened salmon this weekend

Scotty’s Food Truck is welcome warm summer days with menu choices for a Father’s Day weekend meal.

Stop in and grab some blackened salmon for a backyard barbecue or better yet, enjoy fish and chips or fish tacos — no cooking required.

In Edmonds every Thursday/Friday/Saturday.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W, Edmonds

3:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays

Visit Scotty’s website here

Or call 206-795-1615