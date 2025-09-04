Sponsor spotlight: Transform your cabinets with Sam Souza Painting LLC

Looking to give your kitchen, bathroom, or storage cabinets a fresh new look without the cost of a full renovation? Sam Souza Painting LLC offers expert cabinet refinishing and painting services that can completely transform your space—quickly, affordably, and beautifully.

Whether your cabinets are outdated, worn, or just ready for a change, Sam uses premium materials and meticulous techniques to deliver a smooth, durable finish that lasts. From classic whites to bold modern tones, we help you choose the perfect color and finish to match your style.

Why replace when you can refinish and save thousands? With Sam Souza Painting LLC, you’ll get:

Professional, dust-free preparation that provides a quality result

High-quality paints, stains, and finishes

Quick turnaround times

Reliable and dependable service from an Edmonds local who you can trust

Guaranteed satisfaction, or we’ll make it right

Concerned about disruption to your home during the project? We have good news! The cabinet door/drawer work takes place in Sam’s workshop, minimizing disruption to your home during the project.

Let your cabinets shine again — contact Sam and discover how simple it is to love your cabinets again.

Contact Sam for an Estimate!

License Information