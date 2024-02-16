Sponsor spotlight: Top three design innovations to incorporate into your interior in 2024

Rachael Bauer, Interior Designer

This year, I’ve chosen these three design innovations to highlight. Each converts commonplace, mundane interior components such as electronics, outlets, and vents into design-worthy features that enrich the overall design of a space with an additional level of detail. Although some of these products may not be entirely new to the market, these burgeoning innovations are gaining increased traction among both interior designers and end users alike, as they celebrate simplicity and efficiency in today’s design trends.

The Frame TV by Samsung

Television technology has evolved from bulky square boxes with questionable imagery to thin-framed, non-reflective screens boasting crisp color technology and stunning detail. The Frame TV by Samsung exceeds design expectations further by offering an array of features such as customizable frame finishes, personalized wall solutions, auto-rotating screens, and specialized setups such as art and photography modes. The accessories for this television are equally exciting, including an ultra slim soundbar and a SolarCell remote powered by indoor light sources. As if transforming your television into artwork isn’t remarkable enough, you can also enhance its functionality by downloading the PC on TV app, turning it into a computer screen capable of hosting virtual meetings. I highly recommend considering this attractive design for your next television purchase, as it opens new possibilities in how you utilize your space.

Concealed Vents and Other Flush Accessories for Walls, Floors and Ceilings by Fittes

As an interior designer, I frequently brainstorm strategies to minimize the visual impacts of vents and similar elements, ensuring they complement rather than detract from the overall design aesthetic. Fittes offers an array of these essential products that are thoughtfully designed to seamlessly blend into a surface with a more European-like approach. The company also sells flush or hidden outlets and device mounts. You can even provide your thermostat with a recessed niche instead of simply surface-mounting it on the wall. My personal favorite is the Fittes Niche product, available at fittes.com/collections/niche, which offers a variety of functions recessed into the wall. Fittes brings order to both the physical and visual chaos often present in our homes or other spaces.

Trimless, Flush UL-Listed Outlets and Devices by Bocci

You might be familiar with Bocci, a renowned manufacturer recognized for their distinctive glass pendant lights. Bocci has advanced their design innovations by offering an alternative to traditional outlets and devices. They are available in four color options with the capability to integrate into a variety of materials, including drywall, concrete, stone, tile, cabinetry or glass. Say goodbye to unsightly outlets and devices! If you are considering these for your island-waterfall edge, make sure to check your local electrical code and verify with your electrical inspector. The 2023 National Electric Code is adopted by only some states to date and incorporates revisions to outlets at islands and peninsulas.

Although these products are designed to offer a simple and streamlined aesthetic, the variety of choices and integration into your design can sometimes feel overwhelming. Your interior designer can assist in coordinating these items with your architect, contractor or builder. As these products differ from the standard offerings in today’s industry, it is ideal to have your contractor or builder include them in the budget and note any special requirements early on. With such meticulous attention to detail, these top-three design innovations will truly elevate your space to another level, impressing and encouraging viewers to appreciate the beauty of simplicity.

These design insights are provided by Rachael Bauer, interior designer and owner of rb.by.design.