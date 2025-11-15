Sponsor spotlight: Today was special

Today started out as an average, normal day — one where I have the opportunity to answer the questions that few want to ask and to help people prepare for their own passing or for the passing of a loved one. But today was special!

I had the opportunity to be the one asking the questions. I met with an End-of-Life Consultant, also known as a Death Doula. In all my years, I’ve met with hospice workers, caregivers, aides, nurses, and chaplains — but never a doula.

I met with Chandra Hodges, founder of Between & Beyond. This profession is growing rapidly and covers far more than I ever realized. A Death Doula helps you and your loved ones design what you want your final days to look like. They can assist with Disposition Directives, Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) documentation, plans for distributing personal property, care for your pets and much more.

Depending on your needs, a doula can support you and your family before, during and after death. They can also guide you through what to expect from your attorney and funeral home.

One thing I know for sure, though: While a Death Doula can help you plan, they cannot help you pre-pay for your funeral home services. That’s where I come in. When you pre-pay for funeral home charges, those costs are guaranteed never to increase — so the earlier you pre-plan, the more you save.

If you’d like more information, feel free to reach out to me:

julie.hartman@becksfuneralhome.com

425-771-1234

If I haven’t heard from you before, I hope you have a blessed Thanksgiving.