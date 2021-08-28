Sponsor spotlight: Tips for transforming small spaces in your home

With more time spent at home this year, finding space for everyone to work, play and relax may be a challenge. A re-organization or remodel of a small area in your home can make the difference if you are looking for more space. A solid plan with carefully selected design elements can turn any unused space into a cozy haven for you and your family to enjoy. The following steps can help you reimagine underutilized areas in your home.

Create a Plan. Once you’ve narrowed down what space you plan to transform, think about how you are going to utilize your space. An area for a home gym, reading nook or play area for the kids all have different functionalities and require distinct design approaches. This critical first step will help you determine the room flow, furniture, fixtures, and storage solutions.

Embrace Natural Light. An instant way to add volume to any space is to increase natural light. Windows, skylights, or glass doors are magnets for natural light to shine through any small space. A professional remodeler can help you explore your options for windows or natural light installations. Mirrors are also a great way to make a small space feel larger by reflecting the light and making the room look bigger visually.

Select Neutral Paint Colors. Walls and floors with light and solid colors can help make any room feel bigger. Experts recommend two colors for your space, one overall hue and one accent color. Too many colors or too dark of a color palette will make the room look smaller and busy. You can add a splash of color with a rug, pillow, work of art or room accessory.

Rethink Your Furniture. When planning for larger items in your space think about functionality. Do you need a desk and a bookshelf, or can you purchase a furniture item that can serve as both? Fewer pieces of furniture in your small room can make a tiny space seem like it has more square footage. Different types of furniture with built in storage solutions such as side tables or seats will make your room visually less crowded. A professional remodeler can install shelving or cabinets if you need alternative storage solutions.

Balance Your Décor. The final step is personalizing your small space. While it may be tempting to place everything in your new room, remember to keep the space simplified and free of clutter to avoid making the area feel smaller. Generally, interior designers recommend having some empty space known as “negative space” to make positive elements in the room stand out and create visual comfort.

— By Melissa Irons, Irons Brothers Construction