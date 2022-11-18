Sponsor spotlight: Third annual Wreath Walk Edmonds on now through Dec. 15

Bid on and win your favorite wreath through an online auction

For the third year in a row, Art Walk Edmonds (AWE) is presenting Wreath Walk Edmonds. Created in 2020 as a way for artists to show their creativity during the dark days of the pandemic, AWE is continuing the tradition of hanging original, artist-designed and -decorated wreaths in select storefronts for the downtown Edmonds during the holiday season. This year, wreaths will be hung from Nov. 17-Dec. 15.

Art Walk Edmonds juried the wreath concepts to pick the best of the best in these one-of-a-kind wreaths. Artists thought “outside the wreath” with their designs to portray the artist’s unique style. Learn more about each wreath’s artist by reading their bio listed beside the wreath and on the Auction Page.

The wreaths will hang in the businesses for a month, during which they will be auctioned off online in time to go to their new homes for the holidays.

Auction details:

– Online auction went live at 5 p.m. on Nov. 17. Stroll around all 12 locations to see the wreaths in person during business hours.

– Once you find your favorite(s), click the QR code by the wreath or visit charityauction.bid/wreathwalkedmonds to register and place your bid. You will be notified when you are outbid so that you can go place another bid.

– You also have the opportunity to skip all the bidding and go straight to the “buy it now” price. However, the wreath will not be available to take home until Dec. 16.

– The auction closes at 8 p.m. on Dec. 15, timed with the ending of December’s Art Walk.

– If you have the winning bid, you may pick up your wreath anytime between Dec. 16-31. (Art Walk Edmonds will let you know and help you coordinate with the business owner.)

All proceeds from the Wreath Auction benefit Art Walk Edmonds, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the Arts in Edmonds.

Any questions? Contact Art Walk Edmonds at info@artwalkedmonds.com or 425-298-7947.

Art Walk Edmonds is a free community event held monthly throughout the year. All month long, Edmonds businesses host local art in their locations starting the first of the month so that visitors can come any time they are open. In addition, every Third Thursday from 5-8 p.m., participating businesses open their doors to showcase local and regional art — offering the public the chance to meet and interact directly with the artists.

You’re invited to come enjoy all types of art including fine art, music, performance art, culinary art and the written word. With a growing assortment of fun events and activities, you will always find something new to engage your creative mind. Come do something AWEsome!

— Sponsored by Art Walk Edmonds