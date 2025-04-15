Sponsor spotlight: There’s still time to save — Lynnwood Dining Month runs through April 30

April is Dining Month in Lynnwood! Don’t miss out on your chance to unlock exclusive discounts and deals at 27 local Lynnwood restaurants. Through April 30, indulge in exclusive deals at top restaurants with the Dining Month Pass. With the Dining Month Pass you can unlock coupons and discounts at popular Lynnwood restaurants.
The dining month pass is completely free and easy to use. Sign up and download the pass at ExploreLynnwood.com/DiningMonth. Once signed up, you can visit as many restaurants as you can within the month. Validate your GPS location on your phone through the mobile website and redeem the coupon offered by the restaurant. This is a great way to explore great restaurants in your own backyard while saving money.
Don’t miss out, sign up at ExploreLynnwood.com/DiningMonth and start dining your way through Lynnwood.
Participating Restaurants and Offers
B Thai Cuisine – Free Thai Iced Tea
Baekjeong
Bapmukja – Free Canned Korean Specialty Drink
Blazing Onion Burger – Free Appetizer
Chili Basil
Chilly Basil Ice Cream
Dave & Buster’s – Buy one $34 Powercard, Get One Free; and Buy One Appetizer Get one Free
Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse – Best of Brazil Menu for $49 (originally $67.50)
Hanari Sushi & Ramen Wok – Free 6 Piece Deep Fried Sesame Balls
Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya – Free Chicken Karaage
LASA Sandwich & Pearls – 10% Off Your Order
Moonsun India Grill
Muto Izakaya
New Gangnam BBQ – 15% off a future meal
Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar – Free Appetizer with any seafood boil purchase
Silver Spoon Thai Restaurant & Bar – 10% Off
Sushi Spott – Free Order of Shrimp Shumai
Swish Swish – Free Wagyu Upgrade for two
The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Free Appetizer
TK Noodle Cafe – $5 off With Purchase of 2 Entrees
Wild Wasabi Japanese Cuisine – 20% Off
WuJu Korean BBQ
Zeek’s Pizza – Dinner for 2 for $45 or Dinner for 4 for $65
Lynnwood Dining Month is sponsored in part by the Snohomish County Tourism Promotion Area (TPA).
