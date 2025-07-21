Sponsor spotlight: The unexpected benefits of doodling

Ever catch yourself mid-call with the doctor or your internet provider, only to hang up and find your notepad full of squiggles, stars and mystery objects? No, you weren’t just zoning out…you were doodling!

You may have dismissed these spontaneous little sketches your hand makes while your brain is deep in thought, but your doodles often have a surprising secret life. Here are three unexpected perks of letting your writing tool of choice wander around.

Boosting your memory. Doodling isn’t just a mindless habit – it’s a memory booster in disguise. Think back to your days as a student, frantically jotting down notes during class. Sure, those scribbles helped you study late into the night, but part of the magic was in the act itself – writing things down can help wire them into your brain. Doodling works the same way. It transforms what you’re hearing into visual cues, helping your mind remember the important stuff. It’s like your pen is quietly highlighting things your brain wants to remember.

Sharpening your focus. Doodling might be your secret weapon for staying on task. In a Harvard Medical School study led by psychologist Jackie Andrade, 40 people listened to a dull 2.5-minute voicemail (riveting stuff!), and guess what? The ones who doodled remembered nearly 30% more than those who didn’t. Why? One theory: doodling keeps just enough of your brain busy to stop it from drifting off into daydream land, so the rest of your mind can stay tuned in. It’s like mental noise-canceling – with a pen.

Relieving your stress. Doodling is like a mental exhale. Unlike drawing something specific, there’s no plan, no pressure with doodling — just your pen or pencil doing its thing. That’s the beauty of it. When your brain’s juggling a dozen to-dos and overthinking every little detail, doodling gives it a moment to wander. No rules, no goals, just shapes and squiggles that let your mind breathe. It’s a quiet reset. And in the middle of a hectic day, that tiny act of letting go can feel like a full-blown stress detox.

With so many things grasping for our attention, it can be difficult to focus and retain information in the middle of a busy day. If you find yourself drifting during a meeting, or your kids struggle to pay attention to subjects they find less interesting, give doodling a try to see if it works for you.

