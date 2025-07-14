Sponsor spotlight: The secret life of everyday gadgets

You put your phone down. Close your laptop. Step away from the smart speaker. You think you’ve hit pause, that the lights go out and the gadgets sleep. But no. The show goes on.

Welcome to the quieter side of your electronics — a collection of clicks, pings, hums and whirs that continue after hours. While you relax with a beverage or watch late night TV, your devices remain active. They’re handling updates, syncing with cloud servers and communicating behind the scenes. Let’s take a closer look at what goes on beneath the surface.

The Night Shift: What Sleep Mode Really Means

You’d think sleep is synonymous with off. It’s not. Your smart TV is still listening for the wake word. Your phone is syncing email, checking location, indexing photos you forgot you took. Your gaming console? It’s auto-downloading 16GB of updates you didn’t ask for.

Manufacturers sell it as convenience: Devices ready the moment you are. But it’s also about control. They want your gadgets running maintenance tasks, pushing new features, collecting diagnostics, and, truth be told, learning more about you.

The Data Harvest Festival

When your devices aren’t busy serving you, they’re studying you. That weather app? It doesn’t just check the forecast. It might also ping your GPS at midnight to keep its location data fresh — info that could end up in marketing databases or shared with partners whose names you’ll never know. Smart fridges monitor how often the door opens. Toothbrushes log your brushing patterns.

And all this happens in the background. You don’t see it or hear it, but the servers are always online.

Phantom Firmware Updates

If your device gets smarter while you sleep, who’s really in control?

Firmware updates are quiet instructions sent from tech companies to your devices—subtle but significant. They often arrive unannounced, and it’s not always clear what’s been altered.

In many ways, silent updates resemble unexpected home repairs. Sometimes they’re useful. Sometimes they introduce new issues. But they serve as a gentle reminder: the technology we think we own often runs on terms set elsewhere.

How to Tame Your Gadgets

You don’t need to ditch your devices or declare war on the cloud. But being mindful goes a long way:

Start small. Unplug gadgets you’re not using—chargers, old streaming boxes, anything with an ever-glowing LED. They draw power and stay quietly active when they don’t need to.

Smart plugs can help. Set schedules to fully power down devices overnight, rather than letting them idle in standby mode.

Take a closer look at app permissions. Not every app needs constant location access or background updates. It’s okay to be selective.

Be deliberate with updates. Turn off automatic installs if you can, and choose when and what to update. It gives you more control over what’s changing.

And remember, not everything needs to be smart. Sometimes, a simple, offline tool — a French press coffee maker, a light switch — does the job just fine, without phoning home.

Nancy J. Ekrem, CPA

Managing Shareholder

DME CPA Group PC

Certified Public Accountants & Business Consultants

nekrem@dmecpa.com

425-640-8660