Sponsor spotlight: The No. 1 thing prospective homebuyers need to do this spring

What is the #1 thing prospective homebuyers need to do before shopping for a home this spring?

Get a pre-approval letter! Even if you’re not a first-time home buyer, it’s always a good idea to decide what you can afford before you begin viewing prospective homes.

Even though it may take a few days to obtain a pre-approval letter, it enables you to provide proof to home sellers that you have a conditional loan approval, and it can help your Realtor® negotiate with sellers. A Realtor® may encourage you to get a pre-approval letter before they show you a home.

A pre-approval letter includes a formal review of your current credit report and financial information by an underwriter. You will be asked to provide copies of your paystubs, tax returns if you’re self-employed, W2’s, and bank statements.

Why a pre-approval letter matters:

Determines the loan amount for which you are eligible.

May increase your chances of winning a home bid.

A home’s seller may require a pre-approval letter before signing a formal contract.

You have the potential to close more quickly, beating other offers.

May help to reduce stress, costs and time by helping you be prepared.

