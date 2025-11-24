Sponsor spotlight: The new-car interest deduction — what you need to know

For years, the tax code trend was to reduce the amount of interest that may be deducted on your tax return. Until recently, it really only allowed interest deductions as an itemized deduction on qualified residences and vacation property. That is changing now with the passage of the OBBB Act and the introduction of a new-car interest tax break. Here is what you need to know.

Background

Congress and the Executive office traditionally use tax breaks on interest to drive consumer behavior. The government historically likes us to own homes and now the government is encouraging us to buy new vehicles with final assembly in the United States. It is an attempt to encourage manufacturers to migrate assembly back to the U.S.

Details of what qualifies

New not used vehicles

Personal use; not business use

Final vehicle assembly in the United States

Purchases after 2024 and before 2029

Vehicles under 14,000 pounds qualify including cars, minivans, SUVs, trucks and motorcycles

Maximum interest deduction: $10,000.

Income phaseout: Single $100,000 -$150,000; Married filing jointly $200,000 – $250,000

Deduction is ABOVE the line. You do not need to itemize your deductions to receive this benefit.

Observations and tips

All your interest is probably deductible. $10,000 interest results in a vehicle purchase over $100,000 per many economists, but the average loan on a vehicle is in the $40,000s. So if you qualify, all the interest you pay is covered within the benefit.

$10,000 interest results in a vehicle purchase over $100,000 per many economists, but the average loan on a vehicle is in the $40,000s. So if you qualify, all the interest you pay is covered within the benefit. Make the loan five years or less. The deduction is currently scheduled to be in place for four years, so interest after this is probably not covered.

The deduction is currently scheduled to be in place for four years, so interest after this is probably not covered. What qualifies is tricky. Some U.S. brands are assembled abroad, while some foreign vehicles are assembled here. So get confirmation before you buy.

Some U.S. brands are assembled abroad, while some foreign vehicles are assembled here. So get confirmation before you buy. Reporting is key. In 2025 the IRS recently gave reporting relief to lenders, so you will not receive a year-end tax report. You should, however, receive a recap of interest paid to the lender in the form of a recap or monthly statements.

In 2025 the IRS recently gave reporting relief to lenders, so you will not receive a year-end tax report. You should, however, receive a recap of interest paid to the lender in the form of a recap or monthly statements. Deduction is not elimination. Your interest expense still exists! It is just reduced by 20-25%. So do not overspend your income with a large car loan because of this tax law change. In fact, buying a used car may still be financially better for you.

It is easy to get carried away with new tax law changes like this one. The best tip? If you were planning on buying a new car anyway, ask the dealer if it qualifies for this program. But for most taxpayers, it is probably not worth having this being the only thing steering your purchase decision.

Nancy J. Ekrem, CPA

Managing Shareholder

DME CPA Group PC

Certified Public Accountants & Business Consultants

nekrem@dmecpa.com

425-640-8660