Sponsor spotlight: The Lynnwood Convention Center is hiring

Do you want to join a fun, hardworking team of event professionals in the heart of Lynnwood?
We are currently accepting applications for the following:
Director of Event Services
Sales Manager
Operations Team
Event Manager
Event Operations Team (part time)
Dishwasher
Bartender
Banquet Server
Cook
Custodian
Banquet Captain
You can either click here to apply directly, or come meet us in person at the Lynnwood Job Fair at the Convention Center on Oct. 12 between 4 p.m.-7 p.m. To register for the job fair, please visit LynnwoodJobs.Eventbrite.com.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.