Sponsor spotlight: The latest fashion looks for fall

Fall is here! Not only does this signal cooler weather and pumpkin season, but it also means we need prepare for updating fall fashion trends. Every season during Fashion Week, new collections of fashion designers give us inspiration on what to wear in the following season. For fall/winter 2019, the runway shows present gorgeous new trends such as the return of satin or the leather trend revival. Here are a couple fashion ideas from the runway that can give you fresh inspiration for the new season.

Fall’s trendiest patterns are plaid, gingham and checked. These classics have always been in style, but now they become wardrobe statements. From jackets and skirts to dresses and pants, every piece of clothing can be a standout piece featuring these patterns. Plaid and checked were seen on the runway shows of Celine, Gucci, and Oscar de la Renta.

The other gorgeous print trend for fall/winter 2019-2020 will be houndstooth, which creates a classic and chic look. We saw this gorgeous and bold print in the new collections of Chanel and Gucci.

Pleated, knee-length, country-checked skirts with belts were seen on the runways of Celine along with gorgeous belted skirt looks designed by Chanel and belted coats created by Hermès. Never underestimate the power of a belt. These belted looks perfectly highlight your waist and give such an elegant finish to the whole outfit.

Satin is back this fall. This stunning look is not only a great choice for formal events like weddings, but if paired with the right classic button-down shirt, it’s also perfect for an average day at the office. Satin can be found in the new ready-to-wear collections of Hermès and Chloé.

A touch of romance made its way into the fall/winter 2019-2020 print trends, in the form of floral prints. We have seen florals in the new ready-to-wear collections of Paco Rabanne, Marc Jacobs, and Oscar De La Renta among others. Marc Jacobs paired a floral skirt with a belted coat and Paco Rabanne layered the look with a leather jacket for extra effect.

Apropos of Paco Rabanne, I mentioned that leather is on-trend this fall. Brown, black, purple, jackets, skirts, dresses…the sky’s the limit. Chloé showcased long leather coats with fur on the catwalk, there were leather skirts layered with leather jackets on the runway shows of Hermès, and a stunning leather jacket on Saint Laurent proved that designers are leaning into leather this season.

Animal prints are coming out in full force this fall/winter. Leopard, snake, zebra and even tiger. We saw leopard print in the new collection of Paco Rabanne, zebra in Altuzarra’s, and snakeskin in Roberto Cavalli’s, to mention a few.

Seasonal fashion shows serve us with inspiration to refresh our wardrobe.

— By Orsolya Sranko