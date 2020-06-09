Sponsor spotlight: The Importance of Social and Emotional Learning

Social and emotional learning (SEL) is a life-long learning process applicable to everyone at every stage of life.
According to the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL): “SEL [i]s the processes through which children and adults acquire the knowledge, attitudes, and skills they need to
- recognize and manage their emotions,
- demonstrate caring and concern for others,
- establish positive relationships,
- make responsible decisions, and
- handle challenging social situations constructively.” (CASEL 2009)1
Social and emotional learning:
- Promotes self-awareness& self-regulation;
- Reduces emotional distress and conduct problems;
- Prevents bullying, violence, and absenteeism;
- Improves partnerships by creating positive relationships between schools, home, & the community;
- Creates an environment that is safe and supportive of the well-being of the whole child;
- Helps prepare children and adults for career, family, and life. 2
1 Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL). “Social and Emotional Learning and Bullying Prevention.” CASEL, American Institute for Research, 2009.
2 Durlak, J.A., Weissberg, R.P., Dymnicki, A.B., Taylor, R.D., & Schellinger, K. (2011) The impact of enhancing students’ social and emotional learning: A meta-analysis of school-based universal interventions. Child Development: 82 (1), 405-432.
Professional Development for Educators: Teachers may enroll in our ONLINE professional development training today! Introduction to Social and Emotional Learning is a DCYF-approved training (3 STAR Hours).
Contact Information
Email: support@theclassroomhelper.com
506 2nd Ave., Suite 1400
Seattle, WA 98104