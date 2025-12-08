Sponsor spotlight: The District at Lynnwood Event Center hosts 4th Annual Jingle Bell Breakfast

Holiday spirit returns to Lynnwood as The District at the Lynnwood Event Center prepares to host its fourth annual Jingle Bell Breakfast and Craft Fair Saturday, Dec. 13. Since its start in 2021, this festive event has grown into a family favorite that sells out each year, bringing together food, entertainment, shopping, and community giving under one roof.

Between 9 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., families can settle in for a cheerful holiday breakfast featuring French toast, scrambled eggs, fresh croissants, a build-your-own yogurt bar and other seasonal treats. Guests can also participate in holiday craft making, write letters to Santa, have their faces painted and sample from a candy buffet while live music fills the room. Performers this year include the Doo Wop Divas, STRUM, the Edmonds-Woodway Jazz Quartet and the Kamiak Midknights. There will be a photo opportunity with Santa and Mrs.Claus, and new this year, the Mariner Moose will make a special appearance from 11 a.m.-noon to bring an extra burst of energy and holiday fun.

Downstairs, the holiday craft fair will fill the entire first floor from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. This will be the largest craft fair paired with the Jingle Bell Breakfast, with local makers, artisans and vendors offering handmade gifts, décor, jewelry, treats and other seasonal items. Admission to the craft fair is free and open to the public.

Santa’s Sips cocktail bar will return as well, offering festive beverages for adults and non-alcoholic refreshments as well.

Guests are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to Holly House for Kids, a local nonprofit that delivers essential items and gifts to children in need during the holidays. Donation dropoff takes place during check-in, and every participant who donates will be entered to win prizes.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 dollars for children, or $30 for a family four pack. Additional information and ticket reservations are available at www.ticketleap.events/tickets/ilovelynnwood/2025-jingle-bell-breakfast

The District is dedicated to creating a welcoming place for connection, creativity, and community gathering in Lynnwood. It supports local nonprofits, highlights regional makers and artists, and brings people together through events that celebrate culture, learning and shared experiences. The Jingle Bell Breakfast reflects The District’s commitment to building community and celebrating what makes Lynnwood special.