Sponsor spotlight: Thanks to all who attended ‘Cones and Conversations’ at Beck’s

I wanted to extend my heartfelt thanks to all who attended my recent “Cones and Conversation” presentation on preplanning for end-of-life choices. Your presence and willingness to have this important conversation means so much. Talking about final arrangements is never easy, but by planning ahead, we give the gift of peace to our loved ones. I hope the information shared provided insight, comfort, guidance, and reassurance as you consider the best choices for yourself and your family.
Please remember, I am here as a resource whenever questions arise. Whether you are ready to begin planning or simply wish to continue the conversation, I would be honored to support you.
Once again, thank you for taking your busy time to attend, to listen and to invest in your
future peace of mind. For those who weren’t able to attend we will put on another event in the future.
With gratitude from your Preplanning Specialist.
Julie Hartman
Send your questions to julie.hartman@becksfuneralhome.com.
