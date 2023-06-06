Sponsor spotlight: Test your photography skills during Edmonds Rotary Photomarathon June 10

Are you looking for a fun and creative way to support a great community organization? Then you should sign up for the Edmonds Rotary Photomarathon — a six-hour photography challenge where you’ll have to capture as many photos as you wish, but only one photo per theme, or topic, can be submitted.

You can take your photos anywhere in the world, using your digital camera or a smart phone, so you can explore your own backyard or travel to a new place.

Six themes or topics will be released on the morning of June 10, at 10 a.m. PDT. Each registrant can submit one photo per topic or theme. The deadline to submit all or any photos is 4 p.m. PDT Saturday, June 10.

The event is open to all skill levels, so whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned professional, you’re sure to have a great time.

All winners will have their winning photo displayed at the Rotary Club of Edmonds Annual Oktoberfest on Sept. 15 and 16 at the Frances Anderson Center.

All proceeds from this event go to support community service projects by the Rotary Club of Edmonds.

Registration is now open, but limited, so don’t miss out. Visit the website to register today.