Sponsor spotlight: Tax return information that’s easy to miss

To ensure your tax return is filed quickly and without error, double-check this list of commonly-overlooked items. These pesky items are among the commonly missed items reported as hold ups to filing individual tax returns:

Missing forms. Using last year’s tax return as a checklist, double check that all your W-2s and 1099s are received and applied to your tax return. Missing items here will be caught by the IRS mismatch program, creating an unwanted correspondence audit. If you are missing a form, contact the company responsible for issuing them as soon as possible.

Dependent information. If you added a new dependent in 2024, provide the name, Social Security number and birth date to have them added to your tax return. If you have a dependent that shares custody with someone else, discuss the plan for who is going to claim this person. Your tax return cannot be filed if there is a conflict in this area.

Cost basis information. If you sold any assets (typically investments or real estate), you need to know how much it cost you to determine your taxable capital gain or loss. Check your investment statements to ensure that your broker includes the required information and that you believe it is accurate. Sometimes it’s difficult to find this information on the Form 1099-B summary, but it might be listed later in the statement details.

Schedule K-1s. As an owner of a partnership or S corporation, you will need to receive a Form K-1 that reports your share of the profit or loss from the business activity. When you receive your K-1, pay special attention to box 17 (code V) for S corporations and box 20 (code Z) for partnerships. This is where information is included for the Qualified Business Income Deduction.

Digital asset transactions. If you are buying or selling cryptocurrency or other digital assets, provide details to support the cost basis and sales price of each transaction.

Forms or documents with no explanation. If you receive a tax form, but have no explanation for the form, questions will arise. For instance, if you receive a retirement account distribution form, it may be deemed income. If it is part of a qualified rollover, no tax is due. An explanation is required to file your information correctly.

Missing signatures. Both you and your spouse need to review and sign the e-file approval forms before the tax return can be filed. The sooner you review and approve your tax return, the sooner it can be filed.

By knowing these commonly missed pieces of information, hopefully your tax filing experience will be a smooth one.

Nancy J. Ekrem, CPA

