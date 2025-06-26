Sponsor spotlight: Sun-drenched country charisma and lively Tejano rhythms this August at Edmonds Center for Arts

Deana Carter’s sun-drenched country charisma and the vibrant pulse of Selena’s catchy Tejano music take the stage this August at Edmonds Center for the Arts! Whether you’re craving the nostalgic warmth of ‘90s country or the electricity of Latin pop, these two shows promise to stir hearts and move feet. Plus, read on to learn more about our brand-new Small Business Industry Night and how you can celebrate with us on Aug. 16.

First up, Deana Carter brings her signature sound and undeniable charisma to ECA on Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m. Drenched in sun-kissed natural beauty both inside and out, the Nashville native didn’t take a seemingly easy route to stardom, but instead chose to defy the conventional expectations of the typical Nashville artist blueprint and make her own mark.

And she did, undeniably taking the industry and fans by storm with her wildly successful multi-platinum international debut Did I Shave My Legs For This? in 1996. Anchored by the dreamy super hit Strawberry Wine, Carter showcased her own blend of country and retro rock sprinkled with the folksy singer/songwriter qualities that have garnered Deana Carter a career marked by well-deserved respect and wild acclaim.

Deana Carter’s debut album Did I Shave My Legs For This? topped both country and pop charts with three #1 singles, a groundbreaking feat that helped cement its place as a beloved ’90s country classic. Now with eight albums under her belt, Carter is known for her conversational, confessional songwriting style.

The daughter of legendary guitarist, producer, and founder of Nugget Records, Fred Carter Jr., she grew up backstage among icons like Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton. A demo cassette caught Willie Nelson’s ear, leading to her historic Farm Aid VII appearance in 1994 as the only solo female artist. She later launched her own label, Little Nugget Records, to honor her father’s legacy. A true creative force, she splits her time between LA, Florida, and Nashville — writing, producing and developing film projects. A Grammy Board member and artist advocate, Carter continues to defy convention, making waves with every new song, tour stop, and screen appearance.

Don’t miss your chance to see Deana LIVE in Edmonds on Aug. 3.

Deana Carter’s performance is proudly sponsored by local businesses Cline Jewelers, Andy & Kristen Cline and Adam Cobb, Realtor® Windermere Real Estate/GH LLC. ECA greatly appreciates the support of these two small businesses, and we highly encourage you to give them a visit.

To help show our appreciation for our local small business community, we’re pleased to announce that our presentation of 512: The Selena Experience will be a Small Business Industry Night! If you are a local small business owner or employee, we invite you to enjoy a night of live entertainment with your team and fellow small businesses on Aug. 16. Use code SMALLBIZ20 for 20% off tickets.

Experience the magic of Selena like never before with 512: The Selena Tribute, a high-energy celebration of the Queen of Tejano music on Aug. 16.

This mind-blowing concert brings Selena’s greatest hits to life with stunning vocals, vibrant costumes, and a full band that captures the heart and soul of her iconic sound. From fan-favorite ballads to dance floor classics, 512 delivers an unforgettable night of music, passion, and nostalgia. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or discovering Selena’s music for the first time, this tribute concert is a powerful, joyful homage that will have you singing, dancing and celebrating her enduring legacy. It’s truly the closest you can get to a live Selena concert.

Simply put, these musicians create the best Selena tribute production out there, orchestrating an extraordinary show that will take you back to 1995 within seconds of their first song. The group performs all of Selena’s hits, including Como La Flor, Amor Prohibido, Si Una Vez, Bidi Bidi Bom Bom and more.

From Deana Carter’s heartfelt Strawberry Wine to the infectious rhythms of Selena’s greatest hits, these performances promise to add sparkle to a summer evening in Edmonds. Don’t miss your chance to experience two dynamic artists live at Edmonds Center for the Arts.

Tickets are on sale now for ECA’S 2025/2026 season

A brand-new season of discovery awaits, and we’re excited to welcome you to the theater for the joyful, moving, and unforgettable moments that lie ahead. Together, let’s celebrate the magic of live performance and discover the rich blend of genres, generations, and cultures that our programming brings to downtown Edmonds.

At ECA, we believe that performance is powerful, and we are proud to champion the arts in a time when the joy of entertainment is more valuable than ever. We are honored to be the go-to destination for our friends, partners, and patrons seeking inspiring and engaging arts programming that is at once boundless and intimate, globe-spanning but grounded in local spirit.

Explore ECA’s full lineup of entertainment on our website, or connect with us by visiting, calling, or emailing the ECA Box Office. Located at 410 4th Ave. N., the box office is open noon-5 p.m. on weekdays, with extended hours on performance nights. Reach us at boxoffice@ec4arts.org or 425-275-9595. Discounts are available at all ECA-presented shows for seniors, students and military members.

