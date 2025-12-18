Sponsor spotlight: Still time to shine with Cline — Top jewelry gifts for 2025

December is upon us. If you feel like you’re behind on your holiday shopping, you’re not alone! Many of us lose track of time during the holiday season as we juggle family obligations, parties, and hosting duties. The good news is, our friends at Cline Jewelers are making it easy to get fantastic gifts for everyone in your life. We caught up with store owner Andy Cline to get his expert suggestions on jewelry gifts that are perfect for anyone on your list.

Initial Necklaces

One of the trendiest styles this year, initial necklaces are a great gift for anyone, but especially the younger folks on your gifting list. “This is one of the hottest pieces for young adults right now,” says Andy Cline. “We’ve really noticed that our Gen Z customers value pieces that show their individuality, and initial necklaces have that fun, personalized element.”

These necklaces come with the added bonus of brilliant diamond accents to add an elegant touch. Pick the letter that suits your intended gift recipient.

Signet Rings

Signet rings never go out of style. As one of the oldest recorded jewelry styles, people have been admiring their simplicity, sophistication, and beauty for hundreds of years. “One of the great things about signet rings is that they come in a huge range of styles,” says Andy Cline. “When it comes to signet rings, there’s really something for everyone.”

Signet rings also make a great addition to ring stacks. If you know someone who likes to wear rings across multiple fingers, signet rings add a bold element that any ring enthusiast will appreciate. This signet ring is bold and expressive, with an eye motif, diamond accents, and a stunning ruby in the center.

Modern Hoop Earrings

Hoop earrings, and especially yellow gold hoops, are another mainstay that has seen increased popularity in the past few years. “Hoop earrings will absolutely never go out of style,” Andy Cline tells us. “At the same time, they go through periods where they’re really trending, and now is one of those times.”

These hoops are great for a jewelry lover who appreciates bold, modern styles. Rather than the traditional rounded hoops, these hoops feature squared edges for a streamlined, geometric look. They also boast beautiful diamond accents for an extra chic touch.

Diamond Stud Earrings

Classic, timeless, and stunning, diamond stud earrings never disappoint. The perfect gift for recipients of any age or style preferences, these earrings come in a wide range of shapes and sizes. “It’s hard to think of a piece of jewelry that’s more versatile or more essential than diamond stud earrings,” Andy Cline tells us. “They truly go with anything. They can add a little flair to jeans and a white t-shirt, or serve as the finishing touch for a formal outfit.”

Diamond studs are also a great gift option for someone on a tighter budget. The price depends on the size of the studs, so you can choose a pair that suits your budget. With sparkling, brilliant cut diamonds at the center, even the smallest studs can pack a real punch.

Diamond Bezel Tennis Bracelet

Another classic and foolproof option, diamond tennis bracelets make excellent gifts. They’re a particularly good option if you have a little more room in your holiday shopping budget this year. Andy Cline says, “Diamond tennis bracelets are like diamond studs – you really can’t go wrong.”

Add effortless style and sophistication to any outfit and any occasion with a tennis bracelet featuring an unbroken line of sparkling diamonds. This style adds a unique and modern touch to the classic tennis bracelet look by incorporating bezel set diamonds and using trending yellow gold. Ideal for younger and older jewelry enthusiasts alike, a diamond tennis bracelet is sure to delight.

Cline Jewelers in Edmonds, WA: Your One-Stop Shop for Holiday Shopping

When it comes to holiday gifting, it’s the thought that counts, and jewelry is one of the most thoughtful gifts of all. Nothing beats jewelry when it comes to longevity, beauty and sentiment. Jewelry both creates and captures precious memories, it allows the wearer to express their style and personality, and it expresses your love and appreciation like no other gift can.

This holiday season, Andy Cline and his team of friendly and knowledgeable jewelry experts at Cline Jewelers invite you to visit their downtown Edmonds store any time. As a local, family-owned business, Cline Jewelers offers a personal touch and unmatched passion for what they do. Come explore a huge collection of fine jewelry, and take home gifts for everyone on your list!