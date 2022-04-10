Sponsor spotlight: Spring 2022 Trunk Show at Kita Events Bridal & Formal Wear April 16-17

Join Kita Events Bridal & Formal Wear on Easter weekend for an exclusive shopping event.
Check out the new spring line of Casablanca Bridal at the shop, located in the Perrinville neighborhood on the Edmonds/Lynnwood border. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday April 16 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday April 17.
You will get to see new styles and designs that have not been released to the public yet. Kita Events will be offering a free gift to the first 25 guests on both Saturday and Sunday. You’ll also be entered to win prizes like free wedding jewelry, a free matching veil, free wedding party tanks, and more.
Kita Events Bridal & Formal Wear
18521 76th Ave W #107
Edmonds, WA 98037
Call to schedule an appointment at 206-405-0776 or just walk in!
