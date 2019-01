Spangler Book Exchange is holding an epic book sale from Jan. 5-31, with all 30,000 books included.

Receive an additional 50 percent off already half-price books. No trade credit needed.

Spangler Book Exchange opened in Edmonds July of 2016, moving from its previous location in Lynnwood where it was known as ReRead Books.

Spanger Book Exchange is located at 111 4th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds.

Learn more at spanglerbookexch.com