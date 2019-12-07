Sponsor spotlight: Sola Salons Studios now open in Lynnwood

Sola Salon Studios (Sola) has opened a new studio space for salon professionals in Lynnwood’s Alderwood Plaza Shopping Center.

Since its inception in 2004, Sola has grown to more than 500 locations nationwide. Today, more than 14,000 salon professionals operate their businesses inside Sola Salons.

The new salon is located near the Alderwood Mall at 36th Avenue West and 184th Street Southwest. The salon is next to Home Goods, and near Red Robin, Buffalo Wild Wings, Ross and Guitar Center . The location offers 33 studios and 6,480 square feet of first-class amenities for salon professionals and their clients, with plenty of parking for salon owners and their guests.

This will mark the 8th Sola Salon Studios location in the greater Seattle area. It will serve established beauty professionals in the nearby communities of Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline, and Bothell.

“Snohomish County has seen strong business growth, particularly at and around Lynnwood,” said Matt Briger, Sola Salon Studios co-founder. “Our expansion here will give salon professionals a new, affordable way to grow their business on their own terms. And consumers who live and work nearby will have more choices for experienced hairstylists, cosmetologists, nail techs and other professional salon services.”

Features of the new studios include private spaces with ample storage, oversized sliding/locking doors, floor-to-ceiling walls for privacy, individually controlled ventilation, all utilities, Wi-Fi, and full-spectrum lighting

Studio leases are currently available. For more information about leasing opportunities, contact Cameron Wold at 425-341-4949 or email snohomish@soalsalons.com. Learn more about Sola Salon Studios at www.solasalonstudios.com/locations/lynnwood.