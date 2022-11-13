Sponsor spotlight: Sno-King Community Chorale to present ‘Hope for the Holidays’ concert Dec. 17

Join Sno-King Community Chorale in December as they fill Trinity Lutheran Church with music perfect for the holidays. Immerse yourself in beautiful contemporary arrangements of favorite Christmas melodies like The First Noel, O Little Town of Bethlehem, and Do You Hear What I Hear.

In addition to these delightful tunes there will be songs to sing away the darkness including SKCC’s very own commissioned piece, “The Light of Future Things,” the result of Zoom sessions where choir members submitted their thoughts, feelings and poetry to their lyricist and composer, creating a bright star aimed at the pandemic’s dark shadow. SKCC presents this original uplifting work in its performance of “Hope For The Holidays.

“The overwhelming joy to safely sing together again has us in smiling tears every rehearsal,” the Sno-King Community Chorale said. “We think you’ll be able to see and feel that at our concert. ‘Hope for the Holidays’ is exactly what our hearts need this year.”

Date: Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022

Place: Trinity Lutheran Church

Address: 6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood, WA 98036

Tickets: www.brownpaperticekts.com/event/5601935