Sponsor spotlight: Sip, shop, socialize and support at the Edmonds Summer Wine Walks

Imagine this… wandering around picturesque downtown Edmonds on a gorgeous summer evening while being entertained by live music, then popping into a local business to sample some luscious local Pacific Northwest wine. This will become a reality the evenings of Saturday, July 1 and Saturday, Aug. 5 from 5-8 p.m. for Art Walk Edmonds’ Summer Wine Walks.

Tickets are now available for $30 at www.ArtWalkEdmonds.com/wine-walks. Come sip local wines, shop small, socialize with good friends and support the Arts in Edmonds! Buy your tickets soon — sell-outs are expected this year as in the past.

Art Walk Edmonds, in partnership with Seattle Uncorked, is bringing a variety of local Pacific Northwest wineries to your favorite downtown Edmonds business locations. Meet the local winemakers who will be pouring tastes of their hand-crafted wines in various shops. These award-winning boutique wineries will each have a few options for our wine-loving public to taste.

You are sure to find a new favorite bottle or two these evenings. Bottles of wine can be purchased directly at the tasting tables or at the Pop-Up Wine Shop set up at Coldwell Banker Bain, tax-free for the evening. A percentage of every purchase goes back to Art Walk Edmonds to fund the Arts in Edmonds.

Art Walk Edmonds is grateful to sponsors Coldwell Banker Bain of Edmonds, Ombu Salon + Spa, Cole Gallery, RBC Wealth Management – Krause & Thorpe Wealth Management Team, US Bank Home Mortgage, and Team Greene – Coldwell Banker Bain.

While not an official part of the Wine Walks – local tasting rooms are offering specials the day of the Wine Walks. Kick off your wine walk with a stop at Salish Crossing before the event, where several businesses will be offering specials and you can enjoy free parking for the evening. Vie & Vin is offering a three-pour tasting flight for $15, plus 15% off all bottle purchases and merchandise. Arista Wine Cellars is also offering a 10% discount on purchases made during Wine Walk.

The Wine Walks are Art Walk Edmonds’ biggest fundraisers of the year. Profits raised from this year’s Wine Walks will help continue to support the Art Walk Edmonds month-long art events, Third Thursday Art Walks, the Wreath Walk, fund entertainment and help to install new murals through Mural Project Edmonds.

Participation in the Edmonds Wine Walks will mean you are contributing toward a great cause and supporting the arts in our community. Art Walk Edmonds, a non-profit organization, organizes and promotes the monthly Art Walks held in downtown Edmonds. Learn more about Art Walk Edmonds at www.ArtWalkEdmonds.com.

What you need to know to go!

The Edmonds Summer Wine Walks are Saturday, July 1 and Saturday, Aug. 5 from 5-8 p.m.

Tickets are $30 online at the AWE website (ArtWalkEdmonds.com/wine-walks). Word to the wise: these events have historically sold out, so get your tickets early!

Registration includes 10 tokens for one-ounce pours of wine; additional tasting tokens for registered participants will be available for $1 each (cash only).

Participants must be 21 years old. ID will be required.

Wristbands, tasting maps, tokens and bottle bags will be distributed at two outdoor check-in stations starting at 4:50 p.m. the day of the event.

If the event is a sell-out, more tickets may be released for late entry starting at 6:30 p.m. Day-of-event tickets will be $40 each.

The Pop-Up Wine Shop, where you can purchase bottles of wine from the events tax-free, will be set up at Coldwell Banker Bain. You can also purchase bottles directly at the Sip Stops. Fill up your reusable bag.

Wine Walkers are encouraged to sip samples while visiting with the wine makers and merchants; but no open cups of wine may leave the premises on which they are poured.

The Line-Ups

July 1 Wine Walk

Aug. 5 Wine Walk