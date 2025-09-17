Sponsor spotlight: Shrimp Caesar Salad the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Dive into a delectable delight with the Shrimp Caesar Salad at Scotty’s Food Truck.

• Generous amount of succulent shrimp

• Crisp romaine lettuce

• Scotty’s signature Caesar dressing

• Freshly grated parmesan cheese

• Crunchy croutons tossed to perfection

Indulge in the ultimate Caesar salad experience. The combination of juicy shrimp, crunchy romaine and homemade Caesar dressing is simply irresistible. Each bite is a flavor explosion that will leave you craving more.

Scotty’s will be at 5 Corners in the Calvary Church parking lot from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 11-13.

Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.