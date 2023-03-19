Sponsor spotlight: Shredding and electronics recycle event March 25

Shredding and Electronics Recycle Event
and
Food Drive for Lynnwood Food Bank
Windermere Real Estate/Alderwood
Next to See’s Candy
Saturday, March 25, 2023 – 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Contact me with any questions
Leigh Buchan Harvey – Realtor®
206-730-1319 |LBHarvey@Windermere.com
LBHarvey-Windermere.com
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.