Sponsor spotlight: Show your home some love

Your home puts up with a lot. It withstands inclement weather, endures the occasional stained carpet, clogged drain or broken window, and it even tolerates the smell of your burnt popcorn. So it deserves a little love once in a while, and there’s no better time to show it than the month of February.

You don’t need to spend a lot of money on new appliances or significant renovations to show your home that you care. There are many simple ways to show your home some love. Here are a few suggestions.

Shed some of that extra weight

Do you really need to hold on to all of those 1980s leisure suits you’d hoped would come back in style? You don’t have to wait for spring to roll around to get rid of the junk that may be piling up in your coat closets, basement or garage. Lighten the load throughout your home and it will seem bigger and significantly cleaner. Plus, spring cleaning won’t be nearly as intimidating when that time comes.

Get some sun

Winter doesn’t have to be dreary. Sure, the trees may be bare, but that just means less foliage is blocking the sun. Do your home and yourself a favor and let the sunlight in. Pull back (or take down) the drapes, wash the windows, and maybe even swap out dark lampshades for brighter ones to make the inside of your home cheerier.

Scrub it down

Your appliances work hard for you every day so it’s time to give them a thorough cleaning, especially if you haven’t done so recently. Refrigerators especially need a little extra attention on a regular basis. Start by taking everything out, then, be selective about what you put back. Also, check to see if any of your appliances might still be under warranty with a service plan to cover any maintenance that will keep them running smoothly.

Spruce it up

One of the most economical updates you can give your home is paint. Whether it’s a bold new color, or just a fresh coat, painting a room or even just an accent wall can breathe new life into any space. Winter months can sometimes limit interior painting opportunities if it’s consistently too cold outside to open windows for ventilation. Plan ahead by checking the weather reports to find a day that might work.

Buy a bouquet

If you’re not doing any gardening on the outside of your home during this time of year, bring some flowers inside. A blooming bouquet instantly warms up a room during cold winter months. Check out the flower section of your local grocery store to find festive flowers at reasonable prices.

For additional information on home improvements and maintenance, visit www.ironsbc.com to discuss your project needs.

— By Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.