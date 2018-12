Edmonds-based Scratch Distillery is hosting a special day of shopping on Thursday, Dec. 20, in the Tasting Room from 1 to 7 p.m.

During that time, you will receive:

A 10 percent discount on bottles, mixers, and barware.

A 20 percent discount on in-stock clothing items.

Gift boxes will be available for bottles. There will also be live music by Devin Sinha.

Scratch Distillery is located at 190 Sunset Ave. S. Suite A, in Salsh Crossing.