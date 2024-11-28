Sponsor spotlight: Shine with Cline — Top jewelry gifts for the holiday season

It seems to happen every year: summer vacation ends, we blink, and suddenly, it’s time for holiday shopping! In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it’s only natural to lose track of time. The good news is, our friends at Cline Jewelers are making it easy to get great gifts for everyone on your list. We caught up with store owner Andy Cline to get his expert recommendations for jewelry and watches that everyone will love.

Cultured Pearl Hoop Earrings

Pearls are always in style, but they’ve been one of the major trends of the 2020s–and even four years into the decade, they only seem to be getting more popular. “Pearls are a fantastic gift because not only are they beautiful and easy to pair with just about anything, they’re also among the most affordable gemstones on the market.” These cultured pearl hoop earrings offer a lasting, luxury look for a budget-friendly price.

Diamond Tennis Bracelet

“I recommend a diamond tennis bracelet every year, and that’s because it truly never goes out of style,” says Andy Cline. They’re simple, they’re versatile, and there’s no way to go wrong with gold and diamonds.” Tennis bracelets are one of those unique pieces that can elevate a casual look or add even more flair to a formal outfit. They’re a guaranteed hit that the gift recipient will love to wear again and again.

Crescent Moon and Star Pendant

The crescent moon is the first phase following a new moon, making it a powerful symbol of renewal. If you know someone going through big changes, or even just someone who loves the beauty of the night sky, this crescent moon pendant with a dangling star charm makes a thoughtful gift. “It’s always wise to have some basic chains in your necklace collection, but we think everyone needs a few pendants, too,” says Andy Cline. He adds: “Pendants help us to express ourselves and share our stories with the world.” Pendants like this one not only add sparkle to an outfit, but can send a meaningful message, too.

Stacking Bands

They’re a popular anniversary gift since they’re so easy to add to a bridal set, but stacking bands can be given for any occasion. As their name implies, they’re designed to be slender and versatile, making them easy to mix, match, and stack with other rings. “Stacking rings are kind of the gift that keeps on giving,” says Andy Cline. “They can add this to their current stack or use it to start building a collection. Either way, these rings can be used in all kinds of combinations to make tons of different looks.” This stacking ring features alternating diamonds and rubies set in yellow gold.

Rainbow Sapphire Inside-Out Hoops

Need a gift for someone who brings color to your life? Give them a rainbow of their own with these unique sapphire inside-out hoops! “Inside-out hoops have gems on both the inside and the outside of the hoop, so you’re seeing color and sparkle from every angle,” explains Andy Cline. These stunning earrings feature a rainbow of luxurious colored sapphires, set in yellow gold and accented with diamonds. Eye-catching, vibrant and bold, they’re an ideal gift for someone with statement-making style.

Tissot Seastar 1000 Watch

This two-tone men’s timepiece is a classic dress watch. With a simple but striking dial, two tone color scheme and stainless steel link bracelet, this watch is built to last and designed to impress. And Andy Cline says Tissot is one of his favorite brands of all time: “Tissot is a Swiss company, so they have a long history of using these incredible Swiss watchmaking techniques to create some of the best timepieces in the world at very attainable prices.” For a taste of luxury that doesn’t break the bank, a Tissot watch may be your best bet.

Hamilton Khaki Field Watch

Every man should have a watch, but not all timepieces are built to withstand an active lifestyle. The Hamilton Khaki Field Watch is a rugged but refined option, perfect for the guy who is always on the go. With its attractive olive green nylon strap, streamlined dial and durable stainless steel case, this field watch is designed to be a reliable companion for all of life’s adventures. Plus, it’s one of the most precise and well engineered watch brands money can buy. As Andy Cline says, “Hamilton has a great reputation. As long as you take care of it, you’ll get years and years of use out of a Hamilton watch.”

You Can’t Go Wrong With the Gift of Jewelry

The best gifts are those that come from the heart and last a lifetime. Fine jewelry and watches both fit that bill, says Andy Cline. He adds: “Jewelry and watches are very personal gifts. Choosing the right jewelry gift requires lots of care and effort, and the recipient will really appreciate that.” What’s more, these are gifts they can wear again and again for many years to come. So this year, skip the gift cards and get them something that shows how much you care. Visit Cline Jewelers right here in downtown Edmonds to find a gift they’ll cherish for a lifetime with the help of Andy and his expert staff. Or, start your shopping online with jewelry gifts for everyone.