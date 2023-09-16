Sponsor spotlight: Seeking a new career? Consider the skilled trades

Working in the skilled trades is not simply another job. Professional craftsmen in the residential construction industry are compensated well for their expertise and help build communities. Beyond the financial benefits, individuals working in the residential construction industry contribute to the happiness and stability of families in our community by helping to fulfill the American dream.

October is Careers in Construction Month, which recognizes outstanding workers in the residential construction industry and spotlights the opportunities available in the skilled trades. If you are seeking a new career, consider the following reasons why residential construction might be suitable for you.

Jobs in High Demand. The residential construction industry is facing a labor shortage. According to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), remodelers and builders have reported shortages in 16 types of trades, including framing crews, carpenters and plumbers. Construction industry employers must fulfill them to help address the nation’s housing shortage. The number of open construction sector jobs currently averages between 300,000 to 400,000 every month, according to the Home Builders Institute. Therefore, you will be a highly sought-after job candidate if you join the trades.

A Variety of Opportunities Available. There is a career option for every type of skill set and interest area. For example, occupations such as carpentry, plumbers and HVACR technicians are in high demand. These types of jobs require individuals who have skills such as being detail-oriented and are generally active problem-solvers who enjoy troubleshooting a range of challenges.

Earn a High Wage and Be Your Own Boss. Careers in construction offer competitive compensation. For example, electricians and plumbers make more than $60,000 annually. And as you move up the career ladder, such as becoming a crew leader or foreman, your wages will increase. Alternatively, professionals in the trades choose to work for themselves. According to the most recent data from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, approximately one out of three carpenters were self-employed. The key benefit of self-employment is the ability to set your schedule and stay flexible to accommodate your lifestyle.

A Sense of Accomplishment. Skilled trade professionals enjoy tangible and intangible benefits. As a craftsman, you are building something that future generations will enjoy. In addition, members of the residential construction community are satisfied knowing that their work helps strengthen their community, which few other industries can offer. All of these benefits bring a sense of fulfillment in a well-done job.

Now is the time to start considering a career in construction to gain new skills, earn higher wages and help your community thrive. Irons Brothers Construction encourages work force development in residential construction. To learn more, visit www.ironsbc.com.

— By Melissa Irons, Irons Brothers Construction