Sponsor spotlight: See you at Scotty’s food truck in Edmonds Thursday-Saturday

Chef Scotty would like to thank everyone for their continued support time after time. They hope to serve you a delicious Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad — or any other item of your choice — at their Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood location Thursday-Saturday this week.

Scotty notes that the truck tends to serve a lot of people, and their space is liimited with refrigeration, so they do run out of some items. If it’s more convenient to call ahead to place your order, the. number is 206-795-1615.

See you at Calvary Chapel 5 Corners parking lot, 8330 212th St. S.W. in Edmonds, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday/Friday/Saturday.