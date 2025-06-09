Sponsor spotlight: Seasonal jobs and taxes — what you need to know

Summer work can be financially rewarding, but it can also come with tax consequences that are sometimes overlooked. Here are several ideas for managing your tax obligations that come with seasonal jobs.

Keep it separate. If you mow lawns, babysit or do another cash job where you haven’t filled out a Form W-4 for tax withholdings, the IRS may consider you to be a business for tax purposes. If you are considered to be in business, it’s a good idea to keep your business transactions separate from personal transactions. If you do comingle both types of transactions, the IRS may disallow all business expenses and leave you with a much higher tax bill.

Document your driving. If you are driving for business purposes, document your mileage as it happens. The IRS allows 70 cents a mile for the portion of driving time you spend on business use. Use an app or driving log to record your business driving, and don’t forget to hang on to all receipts.

Keep your receipts. If you want to deduct a business expense, you need to prove that you paid for it. The IRS says any recordkeeping system is okay if it clearly shows your expenses. Keep receipts, canceled checks, bank statements and other easy-to-understand records of what you spent the money on and when. Many bookkeeping and accounting systems can help digitize these records, making them easier to corral for tax time.

Calculate your estimated tax bill. Plan to file a tax return (it may be your first return) early next year. Depending on how much you make the rest of the year, you may get back every dollar that was withheld from your paychecks for taxes. If you were self-employed for your summer job, remember that you’ll need to set aside some of your earnings to pay federal taxes.

Remember that all income is taxable. No matter how you earn your money, all earned income is taxable. Even tips, cash payments and income from freelance platforms must be reported on your tax return. If you receive a W-2 from an employer, the income is automatically reported to the IRS. If you freelance work, you might receive a 1099 form. But even if you don’t get a 1099, you’re still responsible for reporting all income you earn.

Summer work can provide much more than a temporary income boost — it can also be an opportunity to build good financial habits. By staying mindful of your tax obligations, you can avoid tax surprises and enjoy your hard-earned money.

Nancy J. Ekrem, CPA

Managing Shareholder

DME CPA Group PC

Certified Public Accountants & Business Consultants

nekrem@dmecpa.com

425-640-8660