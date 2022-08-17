Sponsor spotlight: Seafood on the go at Scotty’s Food Truck Thursday-Saturday

As the warmer weather continues, it’s a good time for takeout from Scotty’s Food Truck. They’ll be in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday this week.
Menu favorites include jumbo shrimp tacos, fish and chips or their made-for-summer Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday
4-7:30 p.m.
