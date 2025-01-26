Sponsor spotlight: Scratch 2025 new releases

Get ready to spice up your year with Scratch’s fantastic new lineup. As we dive into 2025, we’re bringing a fresh wave of innovative products that will make your heart race and your creativity soar.

Say hello to our exciting January releases and discover what’s new. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting your adventure with Scratch, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss out — come check out the latest and greatest that Scratch has to offer. Your 2025 just got a whole lot more thrilling.

Stay tuned, and let the excitement begin.

Spotlight on Falernum

Falernum is a sweet, spiced ingredient that shines in Caribbean and tropical cocktails. It brings a unique flavor profile to your drinks, perfectly balancing sweetness, spice, and citrus notes. Whether mixed into a classic Mai Tai, a lively Zombie, or a bold Corn n’ Oil, Falernum is sure to elevate your cocktail experience.

And guess what? You can enjoy it on its own as a low-alcohol refreshment, simply mixed with soda water or ginger beer! But we’re not stopping there — we’re excited to explore some gin cocktails featuring Falernum as well!

This delightful ingredient is now available to you.

Details:

20% ABV in 750 mL bottles

Don’t miss out—place your order online today and be among the first to enjoy the magic of Scratch Falernum. Cheers!

Introducing Our New Toasted Coconut Rum

With light toasted notes on the nose and a delightful fresh coconut flavor, this rum has no added sugar and is a fantastic addition to all your Tiki cocktails! Say goodbye to your Mama’s Malibu — this is a whole new level of coconut bliss.

Now available in full-size 750 mL bottles with our fancy new labels.

While this delicious spirit is open to the public, our loyal club member family always get first dibs.

Details:

40% ABV in 750 mL bottles

Don’t miss out—place your order online today and elevate your cocktail game. Cheers!

Scratch Offers 27 Exceptional Products

Calling all spirit enthusiasts. Whether you’re a whiskey lover, a liqueur aficionado, an aquavit explorer, or a gin and vodka connoisseur, Scratch Distillery is your go-to destination for handcrafted excellence.

Local, Organic, from Scratch

At Scratch Distillery, we take pride in crafting delicious spirits from the ground up. We use non-GMO, organic ingredients sourced right here in Washington. Our gin, vodka and whiskey are meticulously made by hand, infused with care and passion.

Taste the Difference

Come visit our tasting room and experience the unique flavors of Scratch’s craft spirits. We invite you to savor the difference that quality ingredients and artisan craftsmanship make. Cheers!