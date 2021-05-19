Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s ready to serve you in Edmonds Thursday-Saturday this week

Scotty’s Food Truck thanks all the regular and new customers for stopping in week after week at the Edmonds and Lynnwood locations.

Chef Scotty has been serving the Northwest for 38 years with his blackened salmon Caesar salads and clam chowder. It would be normally festival time for Scotty’s famous salad, featured at booths around Puget Sound where he has received “first” in entree at every festival attended. These include the Edmonds Art Festival, Bite of Seattle, Taste Edmonds, Issaquah Salmon Days and many others.

Treat yourself this week and grab Scotty’s famous salad and a cup of chowder. Call ahead if that works for you: 206-795-1615.

The truck will be at the Beverly Chevron in Lynnwood next Wednesday, May 26 as well as its usual Edmonds spot at Five Corners this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Locations:

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W, Edmonds

3:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays

Chevron Station in Lynnwood

5127 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood

4-7 p.m. May 26

Visit Scotty’s website here

Or call 206-795-1615