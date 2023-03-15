Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s invites you to try his Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad this week

Spring ahead with the Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad at Scotty’s Food Truck, awarded best entree at Bite of Seattle,Taste Edmonds, Edmonds Arts Festival, Bellevue Art Festival ,Issaquah Salmon Days and Folklife

Scotty’s Food Trusk will be open Thursday through Saturday, 4-7:30 p.m. this week at the Calvary Church parking lot in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood. (Note that the truck will be closed next Thursday, March 23, for repairs.)

In addition to his famous salad, Scotty offers creamy clam chowder crispy fish and chips and other seafood delights.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday

4-7:30 p.m.