Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s in Lynnwood tonight; Edmonds Thursday-Saturday

Scotty’s Northwest seafood truck will once again be at the Beverly Chevron station in Lynnwood Wednesday, June 9 serving from 4-7 p.m. Those in Edmonds can stop by and grab dinner Thursday/Friday/Saturday at the Edmonds Calvary Chapel parking lot at Five Corners, serving at 3:30 -7:30 p.m.

Normally Scotty’s would be at the food and art festivals that begin at this time of year. However, this year the truck is opting out of the festivals to serve the community. They offer thanks to customers who continue to return every weekend for dinner.

Scotty’s notes that prices have recently changed due to the higher costs based on supply and demand in the seafood industry. However, Scotty’s will maintain its generous servings. You are invited to call 206-795-1615 for updated menu pricing, as the website doesn’t reflect the price change.

You can also call ahead to place your order: 206 795 1615