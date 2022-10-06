Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Spicy Shrimp Tacos

This week’s special from Scotty’s Food Truck is Spicy Shrimp Tacos with lime cilantro crema and mango salsa. Served on flour or corn tortillas .

The truck will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday,

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday-Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.