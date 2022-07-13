Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Hand Shucked Breaded Clam Strips and Chips

Scotty’s Food Truck has a special in store for you this week: Hand Shucked Breaded Clam Strips and Chips.
As always, you can also enjoy Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, fish and chips or other seafood favorites — summer ready for your deck, patio or evening picnic.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday
4-7:30 p.m.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.