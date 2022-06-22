Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Fresh Oyster Po Boy wrap

Why cook? Scotty’s Food Truck is serving up amazing seafood in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday this week.

Try their festival favorite, Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, or this week’s special: Fresh Oyster Po Boy wrap (served open faced) with fresh fried Pacific oysters. It’s served on a warm pita with Scotty’s special tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato — and French fries on the side.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday

4-7:30 p.m.