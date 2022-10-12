Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Dungeness Crab and Shrimp Louie

This week’s special from Scotty’s Food Truck is Dungeness Crab and Shrimp Louie.

The truck will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday-Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.