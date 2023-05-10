Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Dungeness Crab and Shrimp Caesar Salad

Scotty’s Food Truck is offering a special menu item Thursday through Saturday: Fresh Dungeness Crab and Shrimp Caesar Salad. Enjoy fresh crab and wild Atlantic shrimp on a crisp Caesar salad with shaved Parmesan cheese, toasted croutons and Scotty’s special Caesar dressing.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
